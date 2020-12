ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) headquarters to inaugurate its new building in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the visit, the premier will lay floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the ANF martyrs.

PM Imran Khan will be given a briefing over the ANF operations across the country. The premier will also address ANF officers and youth ambassadors during the visit.

Comments

comments