ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced to celebrate “Tiger Force Day” immediately after Eidul-Azha, ARY News reported.

He said this during a meeting with Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who called on him here in Islamabad.

During the meeting, it was decided that Tigers Force volunteers will take part in the plantation drive across the country. Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Tigers Force will plant 10 million trees in various districts of the country under the PM’s monsoon plantation drive.

It was decided in the meeting to reopen the registration of relief tiger force in order to increase the number of volunteers. Sources said that PM will release a message, appealing to the Tiger Force volunteers to take part in the tree-planting campaign.

Matters of national importance were also discussed in the meeting.

Shortly after the meeting, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, in a statement, said that PM Imran Khan will address Corona Relief Tiger Force on Wednesday in which he will assign new responsibilities to volunteers.

He also paid tribute to Corona Tiger Force for carrying out responsibilities in a strong manner during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign in Kahuta and announced that the federal government set a target to plant 10 billion saplings across the country.

