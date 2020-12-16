PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday the 2014 Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack united the nation to fight terrorism together.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly built Institute of Cardiology shortly after arrival in Peshawar on a day-long visit, he expressed solidarity with the families of those martyred in the terrorist attack.

“December 16 is a day in Pakistan’s history that united the nation,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said, adding the entire nation united and defeated the scourge of terrorism.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Felicitating the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on completion of the construction work of the institute, he said the area previously had no cardiac hospital. He said the government built the facility in with limited resources amid the pandemic.

It seems people from Afghanistan will come here for treatment given better healthcare facilities being provided in the province, the prime minister said and lauded the provincial government’s health card initiative.

PM Imran Khan underscored that if a member of a poor family falls sick the entire household falls below the poverty line, slamming past rulers for caring two hoots about the poor and travelling abroad for their own treatment.

He said providing the poor better treatment facilities is a first step towards making Pakistan a Madina-like state.

