Pakistan will follow the ‘Tipu Sultan’ example if India opts for aggression: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned India over its illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir and made it clear that Pakistan will raise the issue at every forum, ARY News reported.

Addressing a National Assembly session convened to discuss the human rights abuses and India’s unilateral scrapping of special status of the occupied valley, the prime minister condemned the Indian move in strong words and said that India’s ruling party is following in the footsteps of the Nazi party in Germany by trying to suppress Kashmiri people’s freedom struggle through force.

“I want to make it clear that we will fight this at every forum,” Khan asserted adding that his government would travel to the West and apprise them of the abuses taking place in India Occupied Kashmir,” said PM Imran.

The prime minister said it was the part of the election manifesto of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is following the ideology of Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party.

“They (BJP) have a racist ideology. In Kashmir, they have acted according to their ideology, against their constitution, their Supreme Court verdict and United Nations resolutions.”

The prime minister emphasized that the Kashmir struggle would only intensify after this unjustified move by India.

‘The Tipu Sultan example’

About the Indian threats and statements by some of their leaders over aggression in Azad Kashmir, the PM warned that India should not forget the Pakistan will respond befittingly if India opts for aggression.

“We have two examples, before us, that of Bahadur Shah Zafar (last mughal) and Tipu Sultan, our hero is Tipu Sultan and we will follow his example if India opts for aggression,” said the premier.

Earlier on the onset of session, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati presented the resolution on Kashmir issue, which was opposed by PPP’s Raza Rabbani over non-mention of ‘Article 370 and 35-A’ in it.

The resolution was later amended and presented again in the House.

According to session’s agenda, the joint sitting is convened to deliberate upon the strained situation in occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control as at least 10,000 additional Indian troops were lately deployed in the disputed region.

A day earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

