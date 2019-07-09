ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has curtailed the authority of his Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

As per details, the portfolio of the Revenue Division was taken back from the advisor. According to the notification, Hammad Azhar has been given the charge of the Federal Minister of Revenue Division.

A day earlier, State Minister for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar took oath as federal minister. President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to the minister at a ceremony at the President House.

Lauding Hammad Azhar’s performance during the budget session in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said he (Hammad) had earned the federal ministry for emerging as a young leader with great composure.

