NANKANA SAHIB: Terming the Azadi March as a blackmailing tactic of opposition parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that no NRO will be granted to the corrupt elements, no matter even if they hold the march or resort to any other blackmailing.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib on Monday, he said the organizers of the march were scared of the successes of the government. The PM regretted the purpose of anti-government protest is to create hindrance in the implementation of government’s policies which have started yielding positive results.

The first year was difficult for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, however, now “the country is rapidly moving forward owing to our policies.” He said global institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank are acknowledging the reforms agenda of the government and the economic stability achieved by the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the step of laying the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, saying it is the best way to honor him.

“Sikhs from all over the world would be able to study at the university,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of Kartarpur for the Sikh Community, he said the Kartarpur Corridor should remain open regardless of the status of ties with neighboring India.

“Kartarpur is the Madina of the Sikh community and Nankana Sahib is their Makkah,” said the prime minister.

