PM Imran Khan attends Azadi Parade in Gilgit-Baltistan
GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan participated Azadi Parade after reaching Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on the occasion of the National Day celebrations of the region, ARY News reported on Sunday.
PM Imran Khan is accompanied by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, other ministers and officials during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
The premier will address the ceremony organised to celebrate National Day of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
He will also review the development work on Diamer Bhasha Dam and visit Astore National Park.
The spokesperson of the GB chief minister, Faizullah Firaq said that November 1 is the independence day of Gilgit Baltistan. He said that PM Imran Khan and GB interim chief minister will pay a visit to Yadgar-e-Shuhada and lay floral wreath on the graves at the monument of martyrs.