PM Imran lays foundation of Baba Guru Nanak University

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Nankana Sahib today (Monday) on a day-long visit, where he laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University.

The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by the Punjab Chief Minister, other Provincial and Federal Ministers and Foreign Ambassadors.

The university will work to promote religious tourism in the country, besides serving as a community center for the Sikh community, based in Pakistan and abroad.

Read More: US welcomes finalization of Kartarpur Corridor agreement

It is worth mentioning that officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

In a signing ceremony at Kartarpur Zero Point, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9.

Comments

comments