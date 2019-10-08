PM Khan arrives in Beijing on official visit to China

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Beijing on a three-day official visit to China.

Chinese Cultural Minister Luo Shugang received him at the airport, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan envoy’s to China Naghmana Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani are also accompanying Prime Minister Khan during the visit.

The PM will meet the Chinese leadership and exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 5 August.

The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China.

Prime Minister Khan will also apprise the Chinese leadership of the government’s recent landmark decisions to speed-up implementation of ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as well as efforts to project CPEC as a high-quality demonstration project of Belt Road Initiative (BRI).

There will be interaction with senior representatives of the Chinese business and corporate sector for deepening bilateral trade, commercial and investment partnerships.

