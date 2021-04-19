Govt wants to end blasphemous acts against Prophet PBUH across the globe: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will personally lead the campaign against such blasphemous acts and will gather heads of all Muslim states for the cause, ARY News reported on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM Imran Khan said that the federal government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) want to end blasphemous acts against Prophet Peace Be Upon Him. He said that the government wants to end blasphemous acts across the globe, however, the strategy was different from TLP that demands the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The premier said that TLP had earlier held demonstrations and took to the streets as the blasphemous acts were repeatedly made in different countries. He was of the view that the blasphemous acts will not be stopped through cutting diplomatic ties with France or the expulsion of its ambassador, but to adopt a joint strategy by Muslim states.

PM Imran Khan was addressing the nation to take them into confidence over the decisions taken on the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

PM Khan continued that another country will start continuing the malice act in the name of freedom of expression if Pakistan adopted such decisions against France. Such protests were not being organised in 50 other Muslim countries, however, the situation will definitely affect Pakistan.

The premier said that our economy is now reviving after a long time; employment, foreign reserves and exports are also increasing; as well as the cost of imported items are decreasing in the country besides the recovery of rupee valuation against US dollar.

He said that the expulsion of the French envoy will be tantamount to cutting ties with the European Union (EU). Pakistan’s export volume of up to 50 per cent is dependent on the European states, he added.

He said that the government was holding negotiation with TLP for the last 2.5 months and later observed that the religio-political party was preparing for protests in Islamabad. He added that 40 police vans were torched and private properties worth millions were destroyed in the recent protests.

He added that the government later observed that the religio-political party was preparing for protests in Islamabad. He added that 40 police vans were torched and private properties worth millions were destroyed in the recent protests, whereas, four policemen were martyred and more than 800 wounded.

“We have traced 400,000 tweets from 70 per cent fake accounts, whereas, 380 WhatsApp groups of India were spreading false stories. JUI [Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam] has also come forth to use every tactic to destabilise the government.”

PM Khan said that he raised the matter of blasphemous actions in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and in the UN, he and his government kept raising voice over the issue of Islamophobia.

He added that he also wrote letters to the head of all Muslim states to gather them for a joint strategy to end Islamophobia and blasphemous acts against Prophet PBUH. Moreover, PM Khan said that he also sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for taking steps to block usage of the social media platform for such activities.

He said that his strategy was gathering all Muslim states to launch a trade boycott if any country commits blasphemy against Prophet PBUH.

“I am taking the responsibility that I will lead this campaign and I will never disappoint my nation. Insha Allah.” The premier appealed to the clerics to calm down the protestors.

Before the live televised address, the prime minister chaired a meeting of government spokespersons to share guidelines on the prevailing situation, besides, the premier also held a meeting to review the law and order situation.

Comments

comments