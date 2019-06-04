PM Khan chairs meeting to overview budget 2019-20 preparations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a high level financial and economic team meeting to overview and finalize budget 2019-20 draft, ARY News reported.

The PM was briefed in detail about revenue and spending in the country, whilst budget for the next fiscal year was the primary objective of the gathering.

The meeting was attended by the most important economic ministry heads of state, consisting of Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi and senior government officers.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Saturday, June 1 that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s top priority is to give the common man relief in the upcoming budget.

The state’s financial advisor had said that tough decisions were being made to steer the country out of economic distress.

