PM Khan urges promotion of digital economy, solutions to ease businesses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed concerned authorities to formulate regulations to provide ease for businesses besides ending superannuated and unnecessary laws, ARY News reported.

The directives were issued by the PM Imran Khan to the chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI) while chairing a high-level session for increasing the business opportunities in the country.

The session was attended by commerce adviser, adviser on institutional reforms, BoI chairman, Punjab’s minister for industries, country director of the World Bank (WB) and other high-level officials.

It has been decided to take effective steps for providing ease in regulations pertaining to the businesses especially for the dissolution of superannuated laws to facilitate start-up companies.

Read More: CPEC digital information channel ‘working well’: official

The premier was briefed over the ongoing reformation process for removing hurdles for businesspersons and consideration of the amendment in the present framework.

While addressing the session, PM Khan said, “It is the government’s top priority to provide facilities to the investors and easy solutions for businesses. The availability of relevant information through an online medium will further ease the business procedures.”

The premier was also apprised over unnecessary hurdles and termination of laws in different ministries.

Read More: ‘Govt focusing on transforming conventional economy to knowledge based economy’

A digital business regulatory mapping portal has been prepared during the initial phase of reformations which would ensure transparency in the trade transactions. Moreover, the development work is continued on Smart Regulation Action and another one-window facility for the assistance of business institutions by the Punjab government.

PM Khan ordered ministries and concerned institutions to present projects related to providing ease in businesses. He urged to promote the digital economy and find digitalised solutions for business.

Comments

comments