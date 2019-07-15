PM approves plan to outsource airport services’ division of CAA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally approved plan to separate the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two divisions which green-lighted outsourcing of airport services’ division, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level session related to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) today where the major decisions were taken to revamp the aviation sector.

Under the new plan, the regulatory division will remain under the administration of CAA authorities, whereas, airport services’ division will be outsourced by the government.

PM Khan directed to adopt transparent procedures to outsource the airport services’ division besides ordering to register it under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

“Overseas Pakistani will be benefitted by dealing with both divisions separately and the move will promote the tourism sector of the country. Major airports must be given facilities in accordance with the international standard in order to enlist them in the important airports of the world.”

A briefing was also given to the prime minister by Secretary Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat. The session was also attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Abdul Razak Dawood, Ishrat Hussain and senior officers of CAA.

