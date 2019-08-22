ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his commitment to providing every possible facility to investors in undertaking profitable business ventures in Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of China Power Hub Generation Company led by its Chief Executive Officer Zhao Yonggang in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran Khan said the government’s new energy policy focuses on promoting alternative and renewable sources of energy. He also encouraged the Chinese company to set up a waste-to-energy power plant in Pakistan.

He appreciated Chinese support in important projects contributing to the economic stability of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the chief executive officer of China Power Hub Generation Company apprised the PM about the progress made so far on an important China Pakistan Economic Corridor project for installation of 1320 megawatts power plant in Hub, Balochistan.

He was informed that the project’s first state of the art and environment friendly unit has successfully been synchronized with the national grid.

The CEO of the Chinese company acknowledged the facilitation provided by the present government that led to timely commissioning of the project.

