PM, COAS exchange views on regional environment, Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The prime minister and COAS Bajwa exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional environment and situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session also came under the discussion.

PM Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on September 19, prior to his journey to attend the UNGA session in New York.

Diplomatic sources said the premier is visiting the kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

After concluding his Saudi visit, PM Khan will fly to the US from the kingdom to participate in the UNGA session, where he will address global leaders on Sep 29 and highlight the plight of Kashmiris in his speech.

Occupied Kashmir is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

