PM Imran Khan reaffirms commitment for timely completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment for timely completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

This he stated while chairing a high-level meeting in the federal capital to review progress on the Corridor projects and cooperation with China in other sectors of the economy.

Imran Khan said the CPEC is a sign of Pakistan-China friendship.

The PM expressed the confidence that his upcoming visit to China and talks with the Chinese leadership will prove to be vital to further promote and strengthen relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the participants about the ongoing CPEC projects and the measures being taken to fast track their implementation.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed briefed the meeting about the ML-1 project and its benefits for the country.

During the meeting, the Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said there is great potential for further expanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in different areas of the economy including modern technology.

