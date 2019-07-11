ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences to the victims of a collision incident between two trains near Sadiqabad.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 32 were injured as Quetta bound Akbar Express collided with a freight train at Walhar Railway Station earlier in the morning today.

In a statement on Twitter, Prime Minister Khan wrote: “Saddened to learn of [the] train accident in Sadiqabad. My condolences to the victims’ families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Taking action on the incident, he said, “[I] Have asked [the] Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure & ensure safety standards.”

The accident took place around 4:15am when Akbar Express hit a parked freight train at the Walhar Railway Station.

Injured are being shifted to the hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan where an emergency has been declared.

Following the dreadful accident, the rail traffic has been suspended and, Business Express and Karachi Express have been stopped at different stations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmed has established a control room to provide necessary information to the victim families. The numbers of the control room are 068-9230109 and 0300-9402579.

