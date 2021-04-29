ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has lauded the contribution of overseas Pakistanis in uplifting the country’s economy, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This he said while addressing overseas Pakistanis in connection with Roshan Digital Account reaching a milestone of one billion dollars.

He also congratulated Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir over the milestone achieved by the Roshan Digital Accounts.

PM Imran Khan expressed his wish to take the services of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the project. “As far as I know, Tarin has vast experience of marketing.”

It is unfortunate that Pakistan approached International Monetary Fund (IMF) 20 times in the last 30 years and added that his government was compelled to start a new program with the fund over decreasing exports and low preservation of US dollars.

The prime minister Imran Khan said he has summoned an envoy in Saudi Arabia over not facilitating the Pakistani labors there and allegedly demanding money from them.

Read more: With $194m March deposits Roshan Digital crosses $1b mark

Under Roshan Digital Accounts, two initiatives ‘Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat’ were launched by the prime minister.

Under Roshan Apni Car, the Roshan Digital Card Holders can avail financing at very attractive terms to purchase a car for their loved ones in Pakistan. Banks are offering both conventional & Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7% with priority delivery.

Under Roshan Samaaji Khidmat, the Roshan Digital Account holders can give donations and Zakat very conveniently. They will also be able to make donations directly to the government’s landmark Ehsaas program.

Comments

comments