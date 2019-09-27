NEW YOR: Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the developed world, emitting most of the greenhouse gases, to support the low-emission countries which had been bearing the brunt in form of environmental threats and looming consequent crises.

At a high-level event co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan at the United Nations in New York on Thursday, PM Khan said Pakistan is contributing hardly anything to greenhouse gases, while rich countries, which are really responsible (for emissions) and, are not even trying to compensate for the damage done by them, should help countries like Pakistan and others.

As per a press release of PM’s media cell, he also shared his vision of an environmentally responsible Pakistan, adding that such a vision should encompass measures to alleviate poverty, generate livelihoods and create jobs. The prime minister highlighted the achievements of his government in advancing environmental stewardship, including the internationally acclaimed Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province.

He added that this project helped creation of thousands of jobs and uplifted remote and poor communities.

PM Khan told attendees that his government was now focused on a target of planting 10 billion trees throughout Pakistan, supplemented by Clean & Green Pakistan campaign. “These initiatives would help generate livelihoods and jobs for women, youth and local communities, as part of a green revolution in Pakistan.”

Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammad showcased Malaysia’s successes in developing the country through impressive economic growth over the past 5 decades. He highlighted that Malaysia’s achievements had centered around policy coherence, supportive legal framework and long term vision. In the area of environment, this was evident in the 55.3% forest cover of Malaysia.

Comments

comments