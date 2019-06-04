PM Imran Khan, DG ISPR congratulate team over its victory against England

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran and the Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor have congratulated Pakistan cricket team over its first victory in against England in the World Cup, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking on the Twitter to extend his felicitation to the boys in the green, he said, “Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first WC match. You have the talent, all you need is the self belief that you can go all the way”.

Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first WC match. You have the talent, all you need is the self belief that you can go all the way. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 3, 2019

DIG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also congratulated the green shirts after the brilliant victory against England.

Congrats team Pakistan. Well played. Best of luck for next. Eid Mubarak too.#ICCCricketWorldCup2019 @TheRealPCB @SarfarazA_54 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 3, 2019

It is noteworthy that Pakistan won its first match in the World Cup by beating the hosts England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge.

