NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United Nations Security Council and other international fora to take serious action against illegal and unilateral steps taken by India in occupied Kashmir to avoid any human tragedy.

Addressing Asia Society in New York on Thursday, he said over eight million Kashmiris have been detained by Indian occupation forces in the held valley since last 53 days, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said curfew should be lifted as soon as possible.

Commenting on the dialogue on Kashmir with India, the PM said his government has tried several times to negotiate with BJP government but dialogue process with New Dehli cannot be resumed unless curfew is lifted from occupied Kashmir valley.

He said the future of the Kashmir should be decided according to aspiration of Kashmiris and as promised by United Nations Security Council through its resolutions.

Imran Khan said that during his visit to the US, he informed world leaders about atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He also expressed fear of bloodshed after lifting of curfew in the held valley which could ignite tensions between Pakistan and India.

Replying to a question PM Khan expressed disappointment that the United Nations did not take any action against India despite undeniable evidence. He said two nuclear powers are face to face on the Kashmir dispute and further tension should be avoided.

Comments

comments