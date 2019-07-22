PM Imran Khan meets US President Donald Trump at White House

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan is meeting with the United States President Donald Trump at White House where they will discuss cementing Pakistan-US bilateral ties here on Monday, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan was welcomed by the US President Trump upon his arrival at White House.

The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor and DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his latest Twitter message said, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan is here to showcase his vision of a “Naya Pakistan” and to start a new era of bilateral relations. We have come with a narrative of peace and prosperity in the region.”

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is here to showcase his vision of a “Naya Pakistan” and to start a new era of bilateral relations. We have come with a narrative of peace and prosperity in the region.#KhanMeetsTrump — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 22, 2019

Prior to the meeting, a Twitter message sent from the White House stated, “This afternoon, President @realDonaldTrump welcomes Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan to the White House.”

The recent meeting will mark an effort by the two sides to reset ties between Pakistan and the US besides enhancing bilateral cooperation on trade and investment as well as work toward peace in South Asia at large and Afghanistan in particular.

After completion of the one-on-one meeting with Donald Trump, PM Khan will attend a working luncheon which would be attended by cabinet members and senior Pentagon leaders.

This afternoon, President @realDonaldTrump welcomes Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan to the White House! 🇺🇸 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Cscl7lbG4a — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 22, 2019

Lindsey Graham, Imran Khan’s meeting

Earlier in the day, United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington.

Matters of mutual interests, bilateral relations, Pakistan’s role in the region and other issues came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Both the dignitaries also discussed matters pertaining to PM Imran’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and others were present in the meeting.

PM Imran’s visit to US

Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached the United States (US) to pay a three-day official visit over the invitation of President Donald Trump commenced from July 21.

Accompanied by a small delegation, the premier departed in a commercial flight on Saturday.

Since assuming office, it is the first state visit of PM Khan to the US on the invitation of President Donald J. Trump.

As per schedule, PM Khan will call on President Trump at the White House on July 22 (today) to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

