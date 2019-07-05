PM Khan calls for collective efforts for 10bn Tree Tsunami success

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged for the collective efforts to turn 10 billion Tree Tsunami project into a success for the future generations, ARY News reported on Friday.

In his tweet, the PM said, “PTI was the first party and govt that understood this phenomenon in Pakistan and started the billion tree tsunami. For the future of our generations, we must all strive to make our 10 billion tree tsunami a success.”

The ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project was launched in 2015 by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan aimed at turning the tide on land degradation and loss in mountainous, formerly forested KP.

By August 2017, it was reported the project significantly surpassed its target by restoring and planting trees across 348,000 hectares of degraded forest landscapes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inger Anderson, Director General of IUCN, an international NGO, had said in a statement: “IUCN congratulates Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on reaching this momentous milestone.

The Billion Tree Tsunami initiative is a true conservation success story, one that further demonstrates Pakistan’s leadership role in the international restoration effort and continued commitment to the Bonn Challenge.”

