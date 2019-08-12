PM Imran Khan offered Eid prayers at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said no nation can progress without the spirit of sacrifice.

These views were expressed by PM Imran Khan after offering Eidul Azha prayer at a mosque inside his residence in Bani Gala in Islamabad.

He said sacrifice teaches us to stand firm against all sorts of difficulties with fortitude.” Pakistan is passing through an era of social and economic difficulties”, he continued.

He urged the nation to cooperate with government in efforts to revive the national economy.

The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today with due fervour to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Following the prayers, people slaughtered their sacrificial animals keeping in line with the sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

Federal and provincial governments have chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the country to ward off any untoward incident.

