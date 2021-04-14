ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to extend greetings on Baisakhi festival to the Sikh community.

“Wishing our Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival. We have granted Sikh Diaspora & Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pak & attend the Baisakhi rituals,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Prime Minister Khan said they will be facilitated with “Langar, transport and accommodation” under strict Covid protocols.

Wishing our Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival. We have granted Sikh Diaspora & Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pak & attend the Baisakhi rituals. They will be facilitated with Langar, transport & accommodation under strict Covid protocols — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 14, 2021

Baisakhi marks the beginning of a new harvest season. More than one thousand Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan to pay a visit to their religious sites on their religious festival of Baisakhi.

They arrived in Lahore through the Wagah border.

Comments

comments