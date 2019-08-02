PM Imran Khan directs to facilitate handicapped, old persons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed all ministries to finalise special arrangements to facilitate handicapped and old persons, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ministry of communications has already begun complying with PM’s instructions as it dispatched an urgent letter to National Highways Authority (NHA) officials, transport companies and IG motorways.

Pertaining authorities will provide special ease to all handicapped and aged passengers at rest houses situated in all highways and motorways across Pakistan.

Construction of ramps in all washrooms and resting areas has been declared “a must” along with the provision of wheelchairs at specific locations in rest houses.

Moreover, special seats will be reserved for them in transport vehicles.

Back in the month of April, the Punjab government had announced that ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ will be issued to disabled persons across the province.

“The Punjab government is paying ample attention towards the rehabilitation and treatment of the disabled persons, making them useful citizens of the society,” Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah had said in a statement.

He said that the Punjab government had decided to issue ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ to the disabled persons for the provision of medical facilities to their families.

