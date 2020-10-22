PM calls for facilitating people seeking low-cost housing loans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday issued directives for facilitating the poor reaching out to banks for provision of subsidised loans under the government’s low-cost house financing scheme in every possible way.

Chairing a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Prime Minister Khan instructed that care should be taken to preserve the dignity of the people acquiring loans.

The premier further called for swift approval of loans in a transparent manner.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت قومی رابطہ کمیٹی برائے ہاوسنگ، تعمیرات و ڈیویلپمنٹ کا ہفتہ وار اجلاس pic.twitter.com/0Tu2YHm5q3 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 22, 2020

During the meeting, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir briefed the premier on the scheme that is aimed to provide loans of up to Rs5 million at as low markup as 5 per cent to people who don’t have their own houses.

The heads of various private banks assured the prime minister of full cooperation for promotion of the construction sector. PM Khan lauded his economic team for taking measures for banks in view of the pandemic.

The meeting was further informed that technology is being used to expedite the process of provision of loans.

