ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on achieving seven-month revenue targets and developing an IT-enabled transformation plan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his Twitter messages, PM Imran Khan commended FBR Field Formations on achieving the seven-month revenue targets by undertaking bold tax audit and enforcement, and counter-smuggling measures. “They must continue working with honesty and commitment,” said the premier.

I commend FBR Field Formations on achieving 7-months revenue targets by undertaking bold tax audit and enforcement, and counter-smuggling measures. They must continue working with honesty and commitment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 20, 2021

In another tweet, he praised FBR Headoffice Team for developing the IT-enabled Transformation Plan and procuring a cutting-edge Track and Trace System.

He added that it would add 100s of billions of additional revenue once fully functional in July 2021 besides curbing counterfeiting and helping establish rule of law.

