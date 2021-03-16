FBR track and trace system necessary to end tax evasion: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the federal cabinet session today in order to review the overall political, economic and coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan and the cabinet members expressed concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan. The premier directed relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During the session, the premier urged for making progress on the track and trace system of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He said that FBR is making efforts to activate its track and trace system which is sabotaged every time.

He added FBR has announced to make its track and trace system functional from June 1 but the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a stay order.

Read: FBR decides to launch ‘Track and Trace’ system

PM Khan said that the FBR track and trace system is necessary to end tax evasion. He said that only two tobacco companies are paying taxes.

The premier said that Rs400 billion tax was imposed only on the sugar industry for the last five years. He directed Farrukh Habib to hold consultations with the attorney general. PM Khan said that the court should be given all details about the importance of the track and trace system.

Moreover, PM Khan issued directives to give awareness of the electronic voting system in every cabinet meeting. He said that e-voting is inevitable for holding transparent elections.

