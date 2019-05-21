ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (today) will chair the federal cabinet meeting, to discuss five-point agenda.

Beside the five-point agenda, the sources said that the cabinet will also discuss anti-government movement hinted by the opposition parties.

The cabinet will approve the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and establishment of a board for local government institutions.

The appointment of a judge at banking court in Karachi was also included in the agenda, sources said.

Consultations will be held on the appointment of an external member in the Monetary Policy Committee, which is also likely to be approved in the upcoming meeting.

The cabinet will be briefed over the preparation of budget for the next fiscal year.

On May 14, the federal government had given the approval to tax amnesty scheme during a cabinet session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that the scheme will be applicable to benami bank accounts, whereas, it would be effective for the persons whose cases are pending in the courts.

The individuals, who took charge of government offices after 2000 will not be benefitted with the amnesty scheme.

