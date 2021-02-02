PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet session today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the session of federal cabinet today to discuss a nine-point agenda, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The agenda of the federal cabinet session includes approval of decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), operationalisation policy of the buses of the Federal Directorate of Education, an arbitrator panel under Dispute Resolution Act, 2017, decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases.

