Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet session today

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the session of federal cabinet today to discuss a nine-point agenda, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The agenda of the federal cabinet session includes approval of decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), operationalisation policy of the buses of the Federal Directorate of Education, an arbitrator panel under Dispute Resolution Act, 2017, decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Six more IPPs agree to govt’s terms for cheap electricity

Pakistan

Petitioner wants SHC to annul CSS 2019 exam

Pakistan

SC dismisses plea against acquittal of Daniel Pearl murder accused

Pakistan

Sindh to reopen all shrines for public from tomorrow


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close