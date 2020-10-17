Imran Khan felicitates Jacinda Ardern on her re-election as New Zealand premier

ISLAMABAD: Felicitating New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern on her re-election into the leadership role of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday ‘her compassionate style of leadership’ has won her the hearts of her compatriots, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter for his congratulatory message to Ardern, who delivered the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century today, Imran Khan said that Pakistan is looking forward to expanding cooperation with New Zealand.

Warmest congratulations to @jacindaardern on her impressive victory in #NZelections2020. Her compassionate style of leadership has won hearts not just in NZ but in Pakistan too. Looking forward to expanding cooperation and further strengthening bonds of friendship between 🇵🇰&🇳🇿 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 17, 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s centre-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in New Zealand’s general election on Saturday as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to COVID-19.

The mandate means Ardern, 40, could form the first single-party government in decades, and face the challenge of delivering on the progressive transformation she promised but failed to deliver in her first term, where Labour shared power with a nationalist party.

“This is a historic shift,” said political commentator Bryce Edwards of Victoria University in Wellington, describing the vote as one of the biggest swings in New Zealand’s electoral history in 80 years.

