NEW YORK: Highlighting recent initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to eradicate poverty, Pakistani envoy Maleeha Lodhi told the United Nations that the country will continue to work towards achieving the global sustainable development goals despite economic challenges.

“A key aspect of the implementation strategy is strengthening existing alliances and forging new ones, leveraging technology and mobilizing finance,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said while opening the third global workshop in preparation of the Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) at the 2019 High Level Political Forum (HLPF).

The forum, held on Sunday, was organized by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and hosted by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan.

Ambassador Lodhi mentioned that through political commitment and ownership, Pakistan has been able to integrate SDGs into its national development agenda.

She referred to recently launched Ehsaas Programme of Imran Khan’s government, saying that it was aimed to expand social protection, safety nets and support human capital throughout the country.

“A new universal health coverage initiative – the Sehat Sahulat Programme – has also been launched this year to provide health insurance coverage for those in need”, she added.

