ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the country’s history, Prime Minister Imran Khan has established the National Youth Council, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be Patron-In-Chief of the council, while Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar would be its chairman.

Influential persons in the fields of sports, education, religion, economy, arts and culture and Pakistan army have also been added in it.

Major Tanvir Shafi, the veteran soldier who had fought in the Operation Zarb-e-Azb, is amongst the prominent members of the council.

Cricketers Hassan Ali, Sana Mir, Artists Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan, K-2 climber Samina Beg and differently-abled Muneeba Mazari have been added in the council to play their active role.

Shazia Batool, an artist hailing from Balochistan, national footballer Karishma Ali and first she-male news anchor Marvia Malik have also been selected for membership of the youth council.

Besides, all provincial ministers for youth affairs (from four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan), cricketer Hassan Ali and female cricketer Sana Mir have been included in the council.

“The council’s agenda will be uplifting youths for development and prosperity…Youths will be added to the decision-making process at the national level,” Dar said, adding that the council will coordinate and work jointly with provincial governments and the federal government.

