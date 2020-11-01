PM Imran Khan departs for Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) where he will participate and address the National Day celebrations of the region, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda during the visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

PM Imran Khan will also review the development work on Diamer Bhasha Dam and visit Astore National Park.

The spokesperson of the GB chief minister, Faizullah Firaq said that November 1 is the independence day of Gilgit Baltistan. He said that PM Imran Khan and GB interim chief minister will pay a visit to Yadgar-e-Shuhada and lay floral wreath on the graves at the monument of martyrs.

