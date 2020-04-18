ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday telephoned Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and directed him to approach Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly lawmaker Najeeb Haroon, who resigned from his seat yesterday, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

“Governor Sindh Imran Ismail is being tasked to woo the estranged party lawmaker,” the sources said. Quoting the prime minister, they said that Najeeb Haroon was the founding member of the party and his grievances should be addressed.

The sources within PTI said that top party leaders have approached the estranged federal lawmaker and conveyed the message from the prime minister.

It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve tendered my resignation from the @NAofPakistan to PM @ImranKhanPTI. It’s been 20 months and have not been able to improve either my constituency nor my hometown #Karachi and in good conscience can not justify being in this position. pic.twitter.com/6A2n2TUQ5b — Muhammad Najeeb Haroon محمد نجیب ہارون (@MNajeebHaroon) April 17, 2020



According to sources, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Najeeb Haroon is the asset of the party and he would be persuaded at all cost.

In February this year, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar said that the Federal government will spend Rs35 billion on various development projects in Karachi this year.

Read More: PM Imran orders timely completion of development projects in Karachi

Talking to journalists, Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to uplift living standards of the people in the port city.

Planning Minister Asad Umar had regretted the metropolis had been ignored for years.

Stressing that the city has an important role in the country’s economic growth, he had said it was entitled to uplift schemes.

