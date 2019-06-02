PM Imran Khan delivered historic speech at OIC: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Fridous Ashiq Awan has said Premier Imran Khan has delivered a historic speech at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, she said the prime minister represented true feelings of Muslim Ummah and draw a way forward to highlight the real identity of Islam.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے او آئی سی سربراہ اجلاس سے تاریخی خطاب کیا۔انہوں نے امت مسلمہ کے جذبات کی صحیح معنوں میں عکاسی کی اور اسلام کا حقیقی تشخص اجاگر کرنے کے لیے نئی راہ عمل متعین کی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 2, 2019

The SAPM further said Imran Khan has made it clear that political struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination should not be branded as act of terrorism.

وزیراعظم مقبوضہ کشمیر اور فلسطین کے وکیل بن کر ابھرے۔ انہوں نے دو ٹوک موقف اپنایا کہ کشمیریوں کی منصفانہ جدوجہد کو دہشتگردی کا نام نہیں دیا جاسکتا۔ دو ریاستی حل کے سوا مسئلہ فلسطین کا کوئی حل نہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 2, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had said the Muslim world must use the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to disassociate terrorism from Islam.

