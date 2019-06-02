Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan delivered historic speech at OIC: Awan

Imran Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Fridous Ashiq Awan has said Premier Imran Khan has delivered a historic speech at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, she said the prime minister represented true feelings of Muslim Ummah and draw a way forward to highlight the real identity of Islam.

The SAPM further said Imran Khan has made it clear that political struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination should not be branded as act of terrorism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had said the Muslim world must use the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to disassociate terrorism from Islam.

