MINGORA, Swat: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Sehat Card Plus programme for the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during his visit to Swat, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering at Grassy Ground, thanked the people of Mingora – Swat for giving him a warm welcome upon his visit. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken him on a visit to Gabin Jabba.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that the construction of motorways and expressways will change the fate of Swat.

He said that the construction of motorways and expressways will change the fate of Swat. The resumption of tourism in Swat will bring prosperity as tourism generates revenue and brings foreign investment.

The premier appreciated KP CM Mahmood Khan for deciding issuance of health insurance cards to the citizens that will enable them to get medical facilities up to Rs1 million.

PM Khan said that the federal government will also facilitate the nationals to get their own houses on easy instalments under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will make every impossible thing possible in Pakistan.

The premier said that the government is going to introduce an academic system for the first time in Pakistan which will enable children of a common man to grow. He said that a new CRPC has been approved for speedy trials besides bringing improvements in the current justice system.

He said that the cases related to lands in KP and Punjab will be wrapped up within one year under the new law. “We are going to make Pakistan a welfare state besides ensuring the supremacy of law here.”

During his address, PM Khan criticised opposition leadership and said that all dacoits have joined hands to get NRO. He censured Nawaz Sharif for targeting Pakistan armed forces and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) while residing in London after his family fled from the country after looting the national treasury.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who were once arch-rivals, have joined hands against the PTI government to hide their financial wrongdoings, said PM Imran Khan, adding that giving NRO to those dacoits will be tantamount to treason.

Comments

comments