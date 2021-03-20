ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will interact with the public via telephone next week, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan had said the premier will interact with the public tomorrow on the telephone, but now the schedule has been changed due to unknown reasons.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ وزیراعظم عمران خان سے فون پر براہِ راست بات کریں – آپکے سوالات اور وزیراعظم کےجواب

ٹیلیویژن،ریڈیو اورڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر ایکساتھ نشر کیے جائینگے- وقت اورتاریخ کااعلان جلد کیا جائیگا-وزیراعظم عمران خان نے گزشتہ ماہ بھی عوام سےبذریعہ فون ڈائریکٹ بات کی تھی — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 20, 2021

The new date and time of PM’s interaction with the people will be released soon. The prime minister’s interaction would be broadcast from Radio, Television and digital media simultaneously.

In his last interaction with the general public on February 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that a housing project has been initiated by the federal government under which Rs300,000 subsidy would be given to 100,000 housing units.

The prime minister had said this as he spoke to the masses via telephone and responded to their queries. He said that a law needed for loans on housing projects was in pipeline due to some legal framework, however, it is now cleared and banks would provide loans for the construction of houses.

