Pakistan will lend support to people of Kashmir, come what may: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his stance that Pakistan will stand besides Kashmiris regardless of the world is supporting them or not, ARY News reported.

The premier, while addressing the huge crowd outside the Islamabad airport upon his arrival from the United States, once again vowed to expose the fascist government of the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi over continuing atrocities against Kashmiris in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“More than 8 million people are sieged into their houses by the Indian troops in the occupied valley. We are supporting Kashmiris just to please Allah Almighty.”

“You don’t have to be disappointed as the people of Kashmir are looking towards you. You don’t have to be worried about the tough time as the struggle is the name of ups and downs. We have to just keep trying again and again, while the victory is in hand of Allah Almighty.”

The premier vowed to expose the Modi-led government over spreading hate against Muslims. Besides, PM Khan announced to continue to provide diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

PM Khan thanked nationals for supporting him in highlighting the Kashmir cause and other issues in the UNGA session held in New York. He also thanked the First Lady Bushra Bibi for praying for his success at the crucial visit to the United States (US).

Earlier, PM Imran Khan landed in the federal capital Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States where he had delivered a historical speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

Upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport, PM Imran Khan received a warm welcome from federal ministers, cabinet members, other legislators, central leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a large number of PTI activists crowded to meet him.

Special arrangements were made prior to the arrival of the premier at Islamabad airport as his special flight was scheduled to land at 4:30 pm.

A large number of activists arrived at the Islamabad International Airport in shape of rallies from Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

