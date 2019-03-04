ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to expedite the development work pace for transforming Islamabad into a model city, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Islamabad is one of the beautiful cities of the world, the work pace should be accelerated,” the prime minister said while expressing his views, in a meeting with the elected representatives of Islamabad, who called on him, here today, at his office.

Federal Health Minister Aamir Kiani, Ali Nawaz Awan and Khurram Nawaz met the prime minister, while Finance Minister Asad Umar, PM’s Special Aide Naeemul Haq and Commissioner Islamabad Aamir Ahmed, were also in attendance.

The meeting reviewed, the performance of committee, formed to evolve new Islamabad’s master plan.

On the occasion, Ali Awan briefed PM Khan about the so far progress made.

“The work on changing Islamabad’s master plan was going in full swing, the city’s infrastructure would be changed completely”, Awan contented.

Read more: Imran Khan directs to evolve new master plan for Islamabad

To this, prime minister directed the concerned authorities to pace-up the development work in the city, which will add to its further beatification.

He also urged the committee to keep the future need of the city in view, while finalizing the city’s new master plan.

On January 1, the ministry of Interior had constituted a 12-member federal commission to review the master plan of Islamabad.

The committee was tasked to complete the review and table its recommendations up to 2040,within six months.

Comments

comments