PM Imran directs to implement 6pc job quota for Balochistan in fed govt

ISLAMABAD: In the latest development to pacify a former coalition partner, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the federal ministries to implement six percent job quota reserved for the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI)-led government after remaining part of the coalition for around 2 years on June 17.

The directives issued from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) to all federal ministers and departments said that the premier had expressed his grave concern over non –implementation of the job quota.

“It should be implemented strictly in all ministries and government departments,” it said.

The PMO also summoned a record of all vacant posts on the reserved seats for Balochistan within 30 days to ensure that recruitments are made on it.

It may be noted that on the next day of the BNP-M’s announcement to quit the federal government coalition, it was decided to reach out to the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) to address their grievances.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Ministry for Planning Asad Umar, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Shafqat Mehmood, and Babar Awan attended the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan directed the government negotiation team to address the reservations of PTI-led government allies including the BNP-Mengal.

PM Imran has tasked Pervez Khattak to meet with representatives of disgruntled allies and address their concerns.

The government negotiation team briefed the prime minister about the dialogues and contacts made with BNP-Mengal. The premier directed the team to formally restart negotiations with BNP-Mengal once

The meeting agreed that all allies of government are important and their reservations will be addressed.

