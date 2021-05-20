PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Kanupp-2 nuclear power plant on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate 1,100 megawatts Kanupp-2 nuclear power plant on Friday at the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Twitter that the premier will inaugurate Kanupp-2 nuclear power plant and the electricity will be added to the national grid.

Shahbaz Gill said that the first nuclear power plant, Kanupp-1, was started in 1960s, whereas, the new reactor unit is being established after almost 60 years.

ایک اور پروجیکٹ کی تکمیل انشاللہ کل وزیراعظم عمران خان 1100 میگا

واٹ کا K-2 ایٹمی بجلی گھر کا افتتاح کریں گے۔انشاللہ کل ہی یہ 1100 میگاواٹ بجلی نیشنل گرڈ میں شامل ہو جائے گی۔اس سے پہلے K-1 ایٹمی بجلی گھر 1960 کی دہائی میں لگا تھا۔ 60 سال کے آگے کے بعد ایک نیا پلانٹ لگ رہا ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 20, 2021

He added that Kanupp-2 nuclear power plant will be run through G3 technology that has been established with the assistance of China.

The nuclear power plant will start generating electricity on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendship. It will mark the 30th year of nuclear cooperation between both countries, said Gill.

The federal government has approved the plans for the 2.2 gigawatts (GW) capacity extension of Pakistan’s first nuclear power plant in Karachi by establishing two 1.1 GW reactor units including Kanupp-2 and Kanupp-3.

According to details, the nuclear power plant has been in service with a single 137 MW reactor unit after being established on the Arabian Sea coast, approximately 18km east of Karachi and is owned and operated by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

The reactor units will start commercial operations in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

