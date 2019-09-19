RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman here on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI met Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Saudi Arabia and condemned the attack on Saudi Oil Refinery. Prime Minister also discussed the Kashmir situation with Crown Prince and highlighted the tyranny of Indian Government in Kashmir #PTI pic.twitter.com/6Gtx6aYvfV — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 19, 2019



The prime minister apprised the Saudi crown prince of the current situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier also condemned the weekend attack on oil infrastructure of Saudi’s Aramco.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit before heading to New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and other officials are accompanying the prime minister on the visit.

During his stay in the kingdom, according to a statement put out by the Foreign Office, the prime minister will discuss with the Saudi leadership the various dimensions of the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, arising from India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

He has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

“Since the visit to Pakistan by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in February 2019, there is a growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas of cooperation,” the statement read.

It said Pakistan-Saudi relations are traditionally marked by warmth and mutual trust.

The PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the close fraternal ties between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, it added.

