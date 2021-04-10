Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday commended Khyber Teaching Hospital revamp by sharing some pictures of the hospital in a post on Twitter.

“Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernised after a lot of effort. It is easy to build a new state-of-the-art hospital; but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals.” PM Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The premier also congratulated the KTH Board and management for their efforts.

In December, seven officials of KTH including the medical facility’s director were suspended after an inquiry report found them negligent in performing their duties, which resulted in the deaths of six Covid-19 patients due to the shortage of oxygen supply.

