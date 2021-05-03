LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on a day visit to inaugurate housing and other mega projects in the provincial capital on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prime minister will inaugurate a housing project in Raiwind, besides also launching other mega projects in the metropolis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would also attend a fund-raising programme at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Firdous Ashiq Awan in a presser while detailing the prime minister’s visit said that the prime minister will virtually inaugurate 10 projects.

Detailing the housing project, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Punjab government has earmarked Rs3 billion for it to provide shelter to those who are deprived of it.

She said that homes would be established at 54 locations and work has begun on a priority basis at 32 spots. “11 banks including Punjab Bank will become part of this scheme and the loan payment will begin after the key is handed over to the public,” she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his previous visit to Lahore laid the foundation stone of Central Business District (CBD) in Lahore and said that the project will generate Rs1,300 billion in its first phase.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a ceremony in Lahore today, said that the CBD project will generate income up to Rs1,300 billion during its first phase. He said that de-notifying of Walton airport will turn the adjacent areas into an economic hub.

He said that Lahore citizens are facing two major issues including a shortage of safe drinking water and a sewerage system. The Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project will also benefit the country.

