QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan Alyani on Friday met with Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived in Quetta today on a daylong visit.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the prime minister about the provincial government’s ongoing developmental projects and security situation in the province.

Read More: PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta on one-day visit

Expressing satisfaction over the provincial development programme and law and order situation, PM Khan lauded the performance of the provincial government under the leadership of CM Alyani. He assured the chief minister of the centre’s full cooperation for the well-being and uplift of the province.

Separately, Prime Minister Khan was also apprised on the flood and Covid-19 situation.

Read More: Balochistan begins construction of first cancer hospital

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Qasim Suri and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal accompanied the premier during his one-day visit to Quetta.

Comments

comments