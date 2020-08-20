Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents aimed at providing health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan congratulated the provincial government for launching the programme and providing health cards to every person in the province.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province of Pakistan to provide health insurance to the entire population. Whether someone is rich or poor, they’ll be able to avail health insurance provided by the provincial government,” he said.

The prime minister said that he will ask Punjab government to launch KP-like Sehat Sahulat Programme in the Punjab province. He further said, “The launch of the programme is a step towards improvement in the health sector. The issuance of health cards will lead to the construction of further new hospitals in rural areas of the province.”

The prime minister reiterated his government’s commitment to develop Pakistan as a welfare state on the model of the state of Madina.

Sehat Sahulat Programme

Under the programme, each family will receive health coverage of Rs1 million per year. Both public and private hospitals designated by the programme will provide free treatment to residents of the province.

Earlier, 40 percent population of the province had been benefitting from Sehat Insaf Card.

