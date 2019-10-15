ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart on an important visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (today) to help resolve the escalation in the middle east region.

As per sources, the prime minister is scheduled to meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During the meeting, he would exchange views with Saudi leadership regarding the proposals made by Iranian officials about an expected dialogue between the two hostile countries. Amid rising tension in the middle east, they are also likely to discuss ways to maintain peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would also accompany Prime Minister Khan.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

Speaking at a joint presser alongside the Iranian president, PM Khan said Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

“War between Saudi Arabia and Iran should never happen. The issue is complex but can be resolved through dialogue for which I am here,” he said.

Comments

comments