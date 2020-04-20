ISLAMABAD: Ulema and Mashaikh have backed the lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan amid coronavirus outbreak.

A delegation of religious scholars called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday and assurance him of full coordination to implement the decision of precautionary measures taken by the government, reported Radio Pakistan.

The delegation included Pir Aminul Hasanat Shah, Pir Shams-ul-Amin, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Maulana Mohammad Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Hafiz Ghulam Mohammad Sialvi, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sahibzada Pir Sultan Fayyaz Hussain, Mufti Maulana Syed Charagh Din Shah and Maulana Ziaullah Shah.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani also attended the meeting through video link.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, Assistant Special Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz and others were also present in the meeting.

Read more: Govt, ulema agree over Ramadan congregations with preventive measures

Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi also attended the meeting through video link.

The religious scholars of the country said that the stance of the prime minister about lockdown is a realistic approach and according ground realities.

Last week, a consultative meeting of religious scholars with President Arif Alvi in chair had agreed over 20-point preventive measures against highly contagious novel coronavirus disease during prayers in the month of holy Ramadan.

